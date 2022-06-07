Four of the city of Ingram’s police officers have resigned, including the man serving as interim police chief, according to officials.
“We have three (officers) left,” said Ingram Mayor Claud Jordan after Tuesday’s city council meeting. “They’re kicking butt with the help of the sheriff’s office, which graciously said they’ll help us.”
