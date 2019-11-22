Nearly 200 people gathered, many wiping their eyes with the corners of their napkins and soaking in every word as Texas author Tim Madigan spoke about his friendship with the late children’s television icon Fred Rogers.
It has been almost 20 years since the final taping of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Fond memories of the man and his timeless message of kindness brought Kerrville residents out to share lunch on Thursday at Schreiner University.
The Kerrville Daily Times was the proud sponsor of the luncheon featuring Madigan, an award-winning journalist with the Fort Worth Star Telegram, who began a personal friendship with Rogers in 1995. His memoir, “I’m Proud of You,” first published a decade ago, described his friendship with Rogers, along with a character sketch of a man who changed his life.
“The foundation of kindness is presence,” said Madigan. “He (Rogers) would respond from compassion, love, wisdom and most importantly, never judgment.”
Rogers was known for his calming and simple children’s programming. He made goodness attractive while addressing difficult subjects.
“We’re so good at concealing from one another the truth of our lives for fear that if we really took off these masks that all of us wear and share with another human being — that we can trust — what’s really going on inside of ourselves, they really wouldn’t like us,” Madigan said.
But the reality is — and what Rogers believed, according to Madigan — the most universal thing between each individual is what is most personal.
“What is essential is invisible to the eye,” Madigan added, referring to a quote from the book “The Little Prince.” Madigan said that it is unusual for a newspaper to bring members of their community together. This week of focusing on kindness comes at the same time as a tragedy and pain in the Kerrville community — two recent deaths by gun violence, one at Walmart and the other at Rio 10 Cinema.
“It took an act of courage to organize a community event around kindness,” said Madigan. “What you have done here will triumph over the tragedy and make this world a better place, and no one will be more thankful for that than Fred Rogers himself.”
Mayor Bill Blackburn received the inaugural Good Neighbor Award from KDT Publisher Carlina Villapando for his role in making Kerrville a better community by promoting kindness.
