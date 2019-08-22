The West Kerr Chamber of Commerce will host a mixture tonight that will feature an unveiling of the newly reconstructed Fine Arts Center building on the grounds of the Hill Country Youth Ranch.
The mixer will begin at 5:15 p.m. at the youth ranch, 3522 Junction Highway, Ingram, and will include a tour of the new building.
The original structure, along with its contents, was lost to a fire on Nov. 10, 2014, and, through an outpouring of support from the community, it is rising from the ashes.
Content lost to the fire included children’s art, mementos, thousands of costumes made by Fine Arts Center Director Carol Priour, as well as musical instruments and a recording studio where professional artists worked with kids to record songs.
Programs affected over the last five years were theater, music, dance, singing, photography, art and therapy classes.
Priour continued to teach art and photography classes in the basement of the school.
“Carol is on cloud nine this week from getting to start the school year with art classes in her brand-new dream classroom,” said Ashley Phillips, Hill Country Youth Ranch’s development associate.
The new facility features more theater seating — from 100 seats to 250 — as well as upgraded costume rooms. There also is a formal gallery to display children’s artwork, a state-of-the-art photography studio with an infinity wall and new computers for photo and video editing. The center also boasts a recording studio, a dance studio and a staff training facility.
Plans are being made to host a formal opening event in the spring.
Phillips said HCYR is inviting the community to come out to see how much work has been completed on the project.
“While there are areas still being worked on, we are excited for this teaser of what is already in use,” Phillips said.
Admission to tonight’s mixer is $5 per person, and includes refreshments and an opportunity to win door prizes. There also will be a 50/50 drawing and Yeti drawing, as well as the Member of the Month drawing, which is sponsored by Emily Petty Realtor, Douville Goldman & Associates, Bella Luz and Falling Rock Ranch.
For information on the mixer, call Phillips at 432-770-1427 or West Kerr County Chamber of Commerce at 830-890-0499.
