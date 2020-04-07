Two Kerrville men were jailed on charges of child sexual assault.
Darryl Dewayne Frazier, 52, and Troy Gilbert Deese, 58, were in the county jail today, each on bonds totaling $75,000.
Frazier is accused of committing child sexual assault on Dec. 19, 2019, while Deese is accused of committing the offense on Nov. 1, 2019. They were arrested March 30 and appear to be next-door neighbors.
It’s not clear whether the men are accused of assaulting the same person. Kerr County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eli Garcia said no information would be provided at this time. More information will be released at a later date, especially after a grand jury hears the matter.
Deese has been jailed 13 times since 1990, on accusations of theft, terroristic threats, organized crime-burglary, and felony drug dealing and violating parole, among others.
Frazier has been jailed six times in Kerr County since 1990 on accusations of vehicle burglary, traffic violations and violating probation, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.