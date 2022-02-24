Someone broke into a car wash company’s coin-operated machine on Saturday and stole all the quarters from it, according to police.
A Kerrville Police Department officer responded to the car wash in the 2500 block of Memorial Boulevard about 9 p.m. Feb. 19, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman. The business’ owner told the officer he checked a coin-operated machine about 8 a.m. that morning, and the machines were locked and in working order. The complainant reported that when he returned to his car wash and checked his coin machines that evening, he noticed a problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.