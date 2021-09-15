City council faces resistance to funding methods for judicial center

Raymond Teer addressed the council, speaking about how the council views taxpayers and voters. He also demanded to know what the plan was for the judicial complex, and how much it would cost during theTuesday evening council meeting, Sept 14 at the Cailloux City Center.

 

 Courtesy

 

The Kerrville City Council, meeting at the Cailloux City Center due to COVID protocols, faced more negative feedback from citizens about the justice complex funding and the use of Certificates of Obligation versus General Obligation bonds.

