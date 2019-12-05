A proposed project that amounts to about 510 homes south of the Riverhill area is the topic of discussion at Kerrville’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting today.
The proposed project, called Vintage Heights, sits on more than 200 acres east of Medina Highway and south of Riverhill Boulevard. The lot sizes will range from 5,400 square feet to nearly 20,000 square feet, many of which will be tucked into a maze of cul-de-sacs.
The commission will decide whether or not the area’s zoning will change to accommodate the medium-density residential development, as right now, the land is zoned for large, single-family home estates.
Drew Paxton, the planning director for the development services department, said that when the land was zoned previously, there was a proposal for a large lot subdivision in the area, but that project never came to fruition.
As this new project would provide more homes in Kerrville — which is called for in the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, a roadmap for development over the next 30 years — the rezoning would be in the best interest of the whole city, according to Gary Cochrane, city council member.
“If Kerrville is going to continue to have a place for the working guy, a school teacher, someone who has a good job, it’s very difficult to find a quality place to live in Kerrville,” Cochrane said. “We’re in desperate need, I don’t know how else to put it.”
Cochrane added that as he lives in the Riverhill area, which would be a neighbor to Vintage Heights, he’s heard people voice their support for the project and people who are against it. Some are worried there might be increased traffic or ruined views from their houses.
“I think it’s always difficult any time there’s going to be change,” Cochrane said. “There’s going to be pushback from the community. ... It’s the ‘not in my backyard’ syndrome. What I have to do as a council member is, regardless of that, ask ‘What is best for the city?’”
The project could also add a new major intersection, as the entrance would be on a new street called Vintage Heights Avenue.
The developer has not been identified, nor has a timeline for the development, but the plans have been submitted by Wellborn Engineering of Kerrville.
If the Planning and Zoning Commission decides to approve the project, they will make a recommendation to City Council, who will then vote on it at a later date.
Also on today’s agenda is a potential conditional use permit for a car dealership and a sign ordinance variance request from Peterson Regional Medical Center to allow some signs to be larger than 6 square feet.
