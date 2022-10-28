Thirty teams registered to play in the 15th annual Habitat for Humanity Kerr County Charity Golf Tournament Monday at the Riverhill Country Club golf course. Money raised from the tournament goes to providing materials for homes built by Habitat for Humanity.
The results for the Habitat For Humanity Kerr County Charity Golf Tournament have been released. There were 30 teams competing for bragging rights, and the top three teams, both net and gross, were named, along with two additional winners of the closest to the pin contest.
For closest to the pin, eighth hole, the winner was Lew McCoy, of McCoy’s Building Supply, and the 10th hole closest to the pin winner was Bill Raleigh with the Schreiner No. 2 team.
