Pictured are gift cards the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office says were seized in a traffic stop conducted by a Kimble County sheriff’s deputy. The agency says it used its Digital Forensic Unit to scan the cards and discover they contained information stolen from credit cards.
The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office’s new digital forensic equipment was used to discover gift cards had been “cloned” with information stolen from credit cards. They were found during a traffic stop, according to the agency.
On Nov. 11, the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office asked for help with an investigation, as the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office has a recently acquired piece of equipment that allows investigators to uncover information from computers, cell phones and other devices. During a traffic stop in Junction, a Kimble deputy had found 30 gift cards hidden in the headliner, or ceiling, of a stopped vehicle.
