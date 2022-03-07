Residents are invited to meet with the peace officers on Wednesday at Pint and Plow Brewing Company.
Officers will be on hand 8-10 a.m. at the restaurant, 332 Clay St., according to an event flier. Previous Coffee with a Cop events have been held at Monroe's East End Grill, McDonald’s Restaurant, Pax Coffee and Goods, Francisco’s, Culver’s, Nobilitea and Inn of the Hills Hotel and Conference Center, in order to enhance the relationship between police and the public.
