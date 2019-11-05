Kerr County set Nov. 16 for a town hall meeting to discuss rock crushing company Martin Marrietta’s plans at its Center Point bedrock facility.
Martin Marietta applied to renew and amend its existing air quality permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to run a portable rock crusher 24 hours per day, seven days per week. The portable rock crusher would replace one of the three permanent rock crushers the operation has right now.
The permit request also involves getting permission for a taller conveyor belt. These changes would help the Martin Marietta company manage the higher amounts of aggregate they’ve been working with lately, said company representative Jana Colgate.
“We’re becoming very reactive rather than proactive regarding the aggregate mining in this county,” Colgate said.
But Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser said that the permit needs attention because of the lack of regulations regarding rock crushing operations. The only state regulations on these operations are for air quality and water quality, he said.
“A lot of citizens saw the (permit request) and were very concerned about it and appropriately so,” Moser said. “One time somebody said, ‘Houston, we’ve got a problem.’ I think the way I would characterize (this situation) is, ‘Hill Country, we’ve got a problem.’”
The point of the meeting would be to get Martin Marietta representatives and members of the community on the same page, Moser said.
“I want to get Martin Marietta there to say, ‘Here’s what it is, here’s what we’re doing,’ and have the community there to say, ‘Here’s our concern,’ and see if we couldn’t have a communication session to alleviate some of the objections and concerns,” Moser said.
The operations would be at a facility at 5529 Texas Highway 27, close to Center Point.
The meeting will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at the Martin Marietta’s facility.
