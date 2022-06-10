UPDATE: The agency says food stores were replenished later Friday.
"Kerrville Pets Alive! put out an urgent plea for pet food and so many people answered our call for help," reads a Friday-evening statement. "This community really steps up when needed and we’re so thankful for you all!!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.