The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce is presenting a candidate forum on Thursday for the upcoming city council elections.
This year’s forum will be held virtually, beginning at 6 p.m. The live-streamed event will feature candidates for place 1 Mary Ellen Summerlin and Roman Garcia and place 2 candidate Kim Clarkson, who is running unopposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.