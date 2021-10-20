The service ribbon for those who served during the Vietnam War for at least 30 consecutive days in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos or Thailand, consists of three colors: Primitive Green and Old Glory Red stripes on a field of Air Force Yellow. The yellow color represents Imperial Vietnam; the red stands for the three ancient empires of Vietnam — Tonkin, Annam and Cochin China; and the green color represents the jungles of Vietnam. The ribbon is 1 3/8 inches long. Veterans who served during the Vietnam era will receive a commemorative pin Saturday, Oct. 23, in a ceremony at the Hill Country Veterans Center.
In an effort to honor all Vietnam-era veterans as the nation marks the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, Humana Health, in partnership with Vietnam Veterans of America, will host a pinning ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Hill Country Veterans Center, 411 Meadowview Lane in Kerrville.
The public is welcome, and light refreshments will be served following the ceremony.
