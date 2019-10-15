Toni Manchester, broker and owner of Century 21 The Hills Realty in Kerrville and Fredericksburg, has completed an elite training program to market luxury homes in the area.
Manchester earned recognition from the The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Million Dollar GUILD and now is a certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist.
“Agents who have earned the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist designation are performing at the highest level in their community,” said Diane Hartley, president of The Institute. “It takes a superior level of service to be successful and consistently close sales at or above one million dollars. We want to recognize this performance and give these elite professionals the earned distinction that they are the agent of choice for affluent buyers and sellers.”
The specialized training and ongoing membership with The Institute provide Manchester with the knowledge and tools to better serve affluent clients, according to a press release from The Institute. The GUILD recognition provides evidence of the successful commitment to service at the highest level.
“I thoroughly enjoy successfully marketing beautiful homes through the unique channels necessary to sell luxury homes to discriminate buyers.” said Manchester, who has been in real estate since 2009 and specializes in luxury residential and ranch properties.
She has successfully sold properties in all ranges up to $5.5 million dollars. Her husband of 44 years built homes in Carmel and Pebble Beach, California, where she worked to assist in marketing those homes giving her the start that resulted in her ability to successfully sell luxury properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.