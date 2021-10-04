Emma Thompson, left, current president of the Kerr County 4-H, shows off one of the guns that was auctioned off Saturday at the annual 4-H Wild Game Dinner fundraiser, along with Casey Vincent, a sophomore at Tivy High School. The event was held at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
Desserts were available before dinner was served, and the table did a very brisk business at Saturday’s 4-H Wild Game Dinner fundraiser at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, especially since each dessert was only $1. Standing by to serve out the sweet treats are members of the Kerr County 4-H, from left, Jack Bowers, Harper Koghe, Luke Bowers, Leah Nelson, Kendall Nelson, Sadie Bowers, Ryndde Sigler and Sutton Alexander.
Deep fried catfish is served by members of the Kerr County 4-H, Addison Bernnelli, left, and Jordyn Cox. Diners choose from a wide variety of meats at Saturday’s 4-H Wild Game Dinner fundraiser at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
Larry Petty, a 4-H teacher himself, waits on his food from 4-H’ers Cody Dreiss, left, and Grady Dreiss. Winding through the lines of diners waiting to be served, the smell of roasted meats was in the air, and the table serving venison ribs was a popular one at the 4-H Wild Game Dinner fundraiser at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Saturday.
Diners had 15 different types of meats and treats from which to choose, with many repeat visitors bringing oversized foil-lined pans to hold everything at the 4-H Wild Game Dinner fundraiser at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Saturday.
Enjoying their food selections, Bill Gierriach, left, Mark Willis and Nevea Carroll quickly finished their meals during the annual 4-H Wild Game Dinner fundraiser at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Saturday.
Clayton Sevey, 3, ate a ton of shrimp, his mother said, at the 4-H Wild Game Dinner fundraiser at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Saturday. The dinner is the principal fundraiser for Kerr County 4-H.
