Veterans of the U.S. armed services have been invited to accept the community’s gratitude in the form of a free breakfast scheduled for early next month.
"Their service has allowed us to continue to live in a free country," said Charlie McIlvain, president of the Kerrville Rotary Club, which is sponsoring the breakfast.
The event, slated from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at the Hill Country Veterans Center, will include breakfast tacos, fruit and coffee. It's an opportunity for veterans to enjoy fellowship with other former service members, meet new people, and perhaps even share some war stories with one another. The Rotary Club holds these events a couple times a year, McIlvain said.
"We usually do have a good turnout,"said McIlvain, whose late father was an Army Air Corps member who served in World War II. "We're always pleased to have that opportunity. This is something that our club really enjoys doing."
Additionally, a few veterans will share personal stories at the club's Nov. 6 meeting, which starts at 11:45 a.m.
The club's meetings, held at 11:45 a.m. every Wednesday, are free and open to the public. People interested in joining the club are encouraged to attend these meetings to learn more about what the group does, McIlvain indicated.
McCilvain said from 100 to 125 veterans may attend the Nov. 8 breakfast. No registration is necessary. The veterans center is at 411 Meadowview Lane.
