A boil water notice that was issued by the city of Kerrville Thursday is still in effect until proper water pressure is established system-wide.
The proper pressure is expected at this time to be reached Monday, said Stuart Cunyus, city spokesman. Water pressure will be enhanced as the system is able to re-equalize, as power is restored and properties with water breaks are turned off.
“The City of Kerrville will issue a notification at the end of the boil water notice as soon as possible,” he said.
City officials encourage everyone, In the meantime, to continue to boil drinking water for two minutes.
The notice was issued after the city began experiencing unprecedented strain on the water system due to both high demand from private water line breaks as well as supply side issues from water wells that have been periodically off line throughout Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday due to freezing temperatures and ERCOT-mandated power outages.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality recommends all customers on public water systems to boil their water prior to consumption, including washing hands and face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for 2 minutes.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
For questions, contact the City of Kerrville at 1-800-298-5910.
