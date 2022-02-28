After holding off for two weeks, the Kerr County Commissioners Court acted Monday to approve a district attorney’s request to hire an investigator at a pay rate that exceeds the county policy for new hires.
Lucy Wilke, 216th district attorney, had argued her pick for a new investigator had enough experience that he warranted higher pay than offered under the the county policy on new hires. After declining her request on Feb. 14, the court on Monday voted unanimously to grant Wilke’s request to hire the investigator at a level of grade 25, step 3, which according to the county’s salary study is $59,738. The study can be viewed athttps://bit.ly/3ID8yqU.
