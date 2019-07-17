A 30-year-old Kerrville man sent to prison at least twice over the last 13 years is back in the county jail.
Andrew Hardin Harris, who stands accused of a stealing a firearm from a vehicle was last sent to prison in 2014 for burglarizing vehicles, a church and a theater in Ingram.
Harris was in jail as of Wednesday afternoon on bonds totaling $40,000 after having been arrested Tuesday on warrants. The warrants were issued after the sheriff’s office named Harris as the suspect in the case of a Feb. 19 vehicle burglary in Ingram in which a firearm had been stolen.
“During an interview with Harris he confessed to the theft,” states a sheriff’s office press release.
Harris, a convicted felon, is not allowed to possess firearm in Texas within five years of discharging his most recent felony sentencings.
Harris has been accused of theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, each of which is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, although, given Harris’s criminal history, a prosecutor may well tack on an prior-felony enhancement that could bring the punishments to 20 years in prison on each charge.
Harris pleaded guilty to the following offenses in 2014 before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. and received several, five-year, concurrent prison sentences:
• Burglarizing the Point Theatre in Ingram and stealing an oboe, piccolo, flute and clarinet
• Burglarizing Church of the Hills in Ingram and stealing guitars, tuners, an instructional book and a rack mount digital delay
• Four counts of possessing a firearm illegally as a felon.
• Felony criminal mischief for destroying or damaging furniture, computers, musical instruments and equipment, appliances by pulling them apart and throwing the various items, causing more than $1,500 in damage.
Harris's 2014 felony sentences, if stacked, would have totaled about 42 years.
Four years ago, Harris also was convicted in County Court-at-Law of three misdemeanors for damaging or destroying a window at the county jail in August 2014 and of burglarizing two vehicles in July 2014.
When he’d committed the burglaries in 2014, Harris was on parole for a burglary conviction when he was a juvenile.
Harris left prison in 2010 after serving a four-year sentence for harassing a Lee County jail employee.
