Investigator's seek public's assistance

“We are asking any members of the public who might have photos or video of the incident at the drag races Saturday to please share them with our investigators,” reads a Monday statement from the Kerrville Police Department. “Anyone with relevant pictures or video can call Sergeant James Machetta at 830-258-1310 or email them to him at james.machetta@kerrvilletx.gov. We appreciate the public's assistance during this investigation.”