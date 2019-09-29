The upcoming Ingram City Council meeting will see talk of pending litigation, judges and police department updates.
The meeting takes place Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Ingram City Hall, 230 Hwy 39.
UPDATES ON LITIGATION
During an executive session, which will not be open to the public, city attorneys will give council members updates on two cases of litigation.
“It’s just getting council up-to-date on what’s going on,” said City Administrator Mark Bosma.
Bosma added he could not comment on specific matters of litigation.
One pending case is the City of Ingram versus Mark B. Hensley, et al. According to past news reports, the city has sued nine entities — Hawkins Ward Enterprises LLC. Courtney L. Ward, Rocky Hawkins, Julie Hensley, Mark Hensley, Mark Hensley Sr., Terry Hise, Samuel Piver and Twanda Brown — because they allegedly did not comply with a wastewater ordinance.
The ordinance calls for property owners to connect to the wastewater system and decommission septic systems within 90 days of notice of an available connection point.
The other case involves the city and a current city council member, Claud Jordan.
Jordan is considering filing a lawsuit against the city because he claims that city staff retaliated against him for asking questions about the current wastewater project — an effort to get the city of Ingram connected to one wastewater service — and associated funding.
Pursuant to a district judge’s order, Bosma was deposed this month regarding the matter. The Kerrville Daily Times is waiting on a transcript of the deposition.
A NEW JUDGE
Ingram may be hiring an alternative judge to handle the pending litigation regarding wastewater services.
During the portion of the meeting that is open to the public, the city council will decide whether or not they approve of how much the city will pay the new judge, Brett Ferguson. Ferguson will potentially get about $700 per case.
The reason for hiring Ferguson is that the current municipal judge excused himself from the cases; he personally knows some of the people involved in the litigation, Bosma said.
A STANDARD MONTH
Ingram Police Department Chief Byron Griffin will give a report on police activities over the month of September.
Griffin said he doesn’t know what the number of calls, arrests or traffic contacts is yet because September isn’t completely over, but he will know by the time of the meeting.
“I believe we’re running average with the last couple of years,” Griffin said.
The department has seen some calls regarding car burglaries, theft and public intoxication, but Griffin said there’s been nothing that stands out of the ordinary.
“I don’t believe we’ve made any family violence arrests this month so far, knock on wood,” Griffin said.
"Jordan is considering filing a lawsuit against the city because he claims that city staff retaliated against him for asking questions about the current wastewater project" .....yes, this is the rule rather than the exception when one puts themselves in juxtaposition between the local Bosses and their government ATM. With Boss control of our courts and DA, things can be very dangerous in Kerr County for those that ask too many questions.
