The former Hal Peterson Middle School and Tivy High School facility on Sidney Baker Street has been sold and is scheduled to be demolished sometime in the week of July 18. (Times photo by Roger Mathews/photo@dailytimes.com)
The vacant building at 1607 Sidney Baker St., of late known as the Hal Peterson Middle School, is scheduled for demolition to begin next week, according to Kerrville Independent School District sources.
A perimeter fence surrounds the building bearing the name of J.R. Ramon Demolition, but no work had begun as of Friday. Crews were on the site replacing parts of the fence that were blown over by the high winds that accompanied a thunderstorm Thursday night.
