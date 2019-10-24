Area residents didn’t take advantage of all the help available to reduce their electricity bills.
The Kerrville Public Utility Board had budgeted $105,000 in energy efficiency rebates for items ranging from new windows to more efficient thermostats, water heaters and more. After 246 rebates were issued, there was $24,272.84 left by the time this budget year started Oct. 1.
This year, the same amount is available — $105,000 — and KPUB hopes to help more people save money and reduce demand on the power grid.
“We could accommodate more participants than the number that participated last year,” KPUB spokeswoman Allison Bueché wrote in an email. “Our rebate program has been gaining popularity each year since the board established it in 2015.”
KPUB customers who want to find ways to reduce their energy bill can get an energy audit from David Baxter, KPUB’s energy efficiency specialist, who will inspect their homes free of charge, make recommendations and maybe direct them to the energy efficiency rebate program that could offer additional help.
Baxter said heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plus the water heater,
account for a majority of a household’s power expenses. As the winter months arrive, this is a bigger deal, because it takes more energy to heat a space than it does to cool it.
KPUB offers as much as $600 per customer for the installation of an efficient heat pump water heater — at $300 per unit — and up to $900 per customer for a new, efficient HVAC system. The average price for an efficient HVAC system is $1,000, not including installation costs, Baxter said.
“Sixty to 70 percent of your bill is just those two appliances,” Baxter said. “Your annual savings is about $300, so they’ll pay for themselves in three years.”
The only catch is a property owner must have a drying connection and 75 square feet available for the unit, he said. Other than that, he said, “They’re pretty much plug and play … it still uses the same plumbing.”
Because it doesn’t often get below freezing in the Hill Country, this is the perfect climate for a heat pump water heater, which uses a lot less power than an electric water heater, Baxter said. The heat pump does have a backup electric system, however, that kicks in when it gets very cold outside.
A common misconception about these devices is that, because they run a lot, they must be using a lot of electricity. But they actually are better than electric-only heaters, he said.
“It really is saving you a lot of money if you use them like they are supposed to be used,” Baxter said.
KPUB also offers up to $500 to replace inefficient windows, up to $2,500 for commercial lighting, up to $300 for better attic insulation, up to $150 to replace window AC units and up to $150 for replacing pumps and motors for pools and hot tubs.
KPUB also offers up to $50 for a “smart thermostat” that tracks a customer’s usage and automatically adjusts temperatures to suit a customer’s habits. The devices also can be controlled with a cellphone app.
KPUB also offers up to $50 for the planting of shade trees. The trees must be planted a certain distance away from a building and only on certain sides of the building. A list of eligible tree species can be found on page 5 of KPUB’s energy efficiency rebate application found online here: https://bit.ly/35YuUjx.
More details about the rebate program can be found on the application.
To schedule a free energy audit, call KPUB customer service at 830-257-3050.
