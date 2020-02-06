The city of Ingram is getting a new police vehicle and a piece of equipment to help with road construction and maintenance.
The city council approved financing for the two purchases at Tuesday’s meeting. The city will borrow $38,225 from Security State Bank & Trust to pay for them over five years with a 3.25% interest rate.
The police vehicle, a 2020 Chevy Tahoe, will cost $44,150, plus $1,000 more for striping and radio equipment, part of which was paid for by The Cailloux Foundation through a $25,000 grant, said City Administrator Mark Bosma. The oil tack distributor will cost $19,075.
The money for financing both vehicles will come out of the general fund.
The city will order the equipment in the coming weeks. It’ll be six weeks before the police car is delivered and two to three weeks for the distributor, Bosma said.
The oil tack distributor likely will go into use immediately, but the police car will need to be striped first, Bosma said.
The city council also got an update about pending litigation regarding the citywide water system and approved two requests for digital sign permits.
“They’re not real large signs, but they’re helping businesses, and that’s really important,” Bosma said. “This council is very pro-business.”
