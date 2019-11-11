The Kerrville Independent School District and Our Lady of the Hills Regional Catholic High School announced Monday evening they will delay the start of classes Tuesday morning due to expected icy conditions. The delay gives buses a safer time to get children to school. Classes across KISD and OLH will start two hours later in the day.All KISD pre-K morning classes have been cancelled for the day.
