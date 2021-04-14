Feral hog traps activated by cell phones are available to residents, in addition to bounties pursuant to an agreement between Kerr County and the Upper Guadalupe River Authority.
The agreement,amended and approved Monday by the commissioners court, calls for UGRA to pay the county up to $600 from April to September for software for the traps and for the AT&T data card to enable wireless signals that allow people to activate the traps by cell phone. The county has two such traps available, said Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris at Monday’s meeting.
