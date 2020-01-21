FREDERICKSBURG — While the registration deadline for spring classes at Central Texas College–Fredericksburg has passed, returning students and students already enrolled can still sign up for spring semester classes held on-site at Hill Country University Center in Fredericksburg until Jan. 23.
Among those classes offered are Anatomy & Physiology I & II, Composition I & II, Texas Government, U.S. History II, Texas History, General Psychology, Business & Professional Communications, Growth & Development, and others, according to Kristy Kothe, CTC site director.
Prospective students are encouraged to contact Kothe for class availability via email to kristy.kothe@ctcd.edu or by calling 254-616-3401.
Students not yet enrolled in CTC are invited to do so anytime. Online courses are offered year round, beginning each month.
“With CTC’s unique online courses that start every month, there is no excuse to wait to start your education journey,” Kothe said.
The school offers more than 100 degrees that can be completed with a combination of online and onsite classes. The school has an “open door” acceptance and admission policy. There are no admission fees, and CTC offers one of the lowest tuition rates in the state, according to a spokesman for the school.
Information on classes at CTC-Fredericksburg can be found at www.ctcd.edu/locations/other-texas-locations/fredericksburg.
