In a photo released Dec. 7, Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall, left, thanks the Kerrville Garden Club for a donation toward the creation of a K-9 unit. The agency announced it has met its funding goal of $80,000.
In a photo released Dec. 7, Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall, left, thanks the Kerrville Garden Club for a donation toward the creation of a K-9 unit. The agency announced it has met its funding goal of $80,000.
In a photo released Dec. 7, Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall, left, thanks the Kerrville Garden Club for a donation toward the creation of a K-9 unit. The agency announced it has met its funding goal of $80,000.
In a photo released Dec. 7, Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall, left, thanks the Kerrville Garden Club for a donation toward the creation of a K-9 unit. The agency announced it has met its funding goal of $80,000.
The Kerrville Police Department Foundation has met its $80,000 goal for a K-9 unit.
“We are now ready to move forward with purchasing a vehicle for the K-9 and returning the added capability a K-9 brings to KPD and the Hill Country,” reads a Tuesday statement from the Kerrville Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.