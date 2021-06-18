McElhaney, Jimmy Lee

McElhaney

A 37-year-old Ferris man has been convicted of making an invasive visual recording of a teen girl and sentenced to 18 months in state jail.

Jimmy McElhaney appeared before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to the charge, a felony, and was sentenced. He received three days of jail credit, county records state.

