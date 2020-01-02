A 50-year-old Kerrville man with a history of felony convictions, including a 2008 conspiracy that led to the death of an Ingram man, will receive a new trial in Kerr County following the ruling of an appeals court this month.
Richard Alcorta Garza had been sentenced to 60 years in prison on May 25, 2018, by 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with a habitual-offender enhancement. The judge’s sentence followed a jury’s finding that Garza had threatened a bouncer with a knife on July 5, 2015, outside Mulligan’s Pub in Kerrville.
The bouncers at Mulligan’s, in written statements to officers who arrested Garza, said the man was told to leave the bar because he came inside in an intoxicated state. After he was told to leave, Garza reportedly drew a knife, advanced toward one of the bouncers and swung the knife three times. Bar staff called police and Garza surrendered himself to them, police said.
In July, a panel of judges on the Texas Fourth Court of Appeals ruled that because witnesses at trial testified that Garza was always at least 10 feet away from the bouncers when he allegedly brandished the knife, the deadly weapon finding did not necessarily apply, and so the jury should have been instructed to also consider a misdemeanor assault charge. The misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of one year in county jail and a $4,000 fine.
Judge Rebeca C. Martinez, in her opinion on behalf of the panel, wrote that the jury was incorrectly given only two options: find Garza guilty of aggravated assault or acquit him.
“There is a distinct ‘possibility that (the) jury, believing the defendant to have committed some crime, but given only the option to convict him of a greater offense, may have chosen to find him guilty of the greater offense, rather than to acquit him altogether, even though it had a reasonable doubt he really committed the greater offense,’” Martinez wrote, quoting a U.S. Supreme Court judge’s ruling in the 1980 case of Beck V. Alabama.
The Office of State Prosecuting Attorney of Texas, representing the state, disagreed with the Fourth Court of Appeals and, in a brief filed with the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, argued a jury cannot “rationally find that a knife being swung by a defendant loses its deadly character based solely on the victim’s ability to keep their distance.”
“Appellant (Garza) was lunging at or stepping toward the bouncers as they were trying to keep away from him,” wrote attorneys for the state in September. “Also, it is not logical to conclude solely from the fact that the defendant and the bouncers were at least 10 feet apart that Appellant could no longer use the knife to cause serious bodily injury or death. Appellant was moving and nothing was hindering his ability to close the distance.”
Attorneys for the state argued that Emerson was correct to deny a request by Garza’s attorney, Richard Ellison, to allow the charge of misdemeanor assault to be considered.
However, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals denied the state’s request, affirming the Fourth Court of Appeals ruling on Dec. 18.
The Kerr County District Clerk’s Office, in an application filed Dec. 26, asked Emerson to issue a bench warrant to bring Garza from the prison in Livingston to Kerr County for a new trial.
Criminal history
Garza did prison time in the 1990s for dealing methamphetamine twice, burglary of a habitation and possessing a deadly weapon in the county jail. Garza served more prison time in the 2000s for conspiring with others to steal more than $200,000 in property — a conspiracy that led to the 2008 killing of Ingram resident Allan Kowalski. Sixteen people, including Garza, were indicted on charges related to the murder and subsequent sale of Kowalski’s property. In 2010, Charles Tidwell pleaded guilty to murdering Kowalski, his former roommate, and is serving concurrent prison sentences totaling 45 years on 10 felony charges, including murder.
Garza has been jailed 28 times since 1991 and have about five felony convictions and 10 misdemeanor convictions, according to court records.
Mental health
Following Garza’s indictment on the 2015 assault case, Emerson ordered the man confined to a state hospital for treatment in 2016, having found the man incompetent to stand trial. A psychiatrist at the state hospital in Vernon put Garza on medications including thorazine, benadryl and depakote and sent the court two certificates of mental illness. Another licensed clinical psychologist examined Garza and wrote, in a letter to the court, that Garza had schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type, cannabis dependence, alcohol dependence and personality disorder with antisocial traits. The psychologist wrote that treatment had been interrupted because Garza had been attacked by another patient in the hospital, requiring “more intensive medical care” for an unspecified injury.
Community supervision report
A community supervision officer who interviewed Garza in 2018 to assess his suitability for probation reported the man denied threatening bar staff with the knife. Garza reportedly denied recalling the incident, instead claiming that a man dressed all in black standing by a tree outside the bar threatened him before he could go into the bar. Garza also claimed the video recording of his arrest was staged by police, according to the probation report.
At the time of his arrest at the bar, Garza had recently been released from prison and was living in a park, having come to Kerrville to visit the grave of his mother, who apparently died while he was locked up, according to the report. Garza claimed to be a Roman Catholic who often prays in Sanskrit and Samarian, and said he wanted to talk to someone about a witch doctor relative who buried a dog next to his mother’s grave, states the report. Garza’s other languages were listed as Sanskrit and Samarian in the report.
The report also states Garza didn’t graduate from high school, obtained a GED and knows how to work with rock and masonry. Garza reportedly claimed to be a gang member, admitted to first drinking alcohol when he was eight years old and reported using heroin, crack, Xanex, ecstasy, mushrooms, marijuana and heroin over the years.
Garza was eventually ruled competent to stand trial and elected for a jury to assess guilt and a judge to set punishment.
The probation officer reported Garza had a low desire to change or participate in programs designed to rehabilitate him, and had scored 29 in a criminal attitudes and behavioral patterns test. Scores higher than 24 indicate high risk for criminality and a 50 percent risk for violating any probation he received, according to the report. The officer recommended prison.
