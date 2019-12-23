The Ingram City Council heard an end-of-the-year report about the operations of the municipal court during a meeting on Tuesday.
Municipal court judge Bill Ragsdale said there were 353 cases filed with the municipal court this year. Broken down, that includes 232 traffic cases, 41 penal code cases, 40 city ordinance code violation cases and 40 miscellaneous cases.
“Some violations aren’t found in the penal code,” Ragsdale said, explaining the miscellaneous cases. “They might be in the health and safety code (or) other codes besides the penal code.”
In total, the court collected $41,000 over the course of the year. Of that, nearly $19,000 is required to go to the state.
“You really don’t understand what you’ve done until sometimes you look behind you and you check and see,” Ragsdale said.
The council also approved the purchase of some electrical gear for the city event grounds and an agreement with Kerr County delineating responsibilities for the 2020 local election.
(0) comments
