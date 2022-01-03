The Rotary Club of Kerrville has been helping the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office training officers in tactical operations.
The Kerr County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved the latest donation, $800 for SWAT training. This amount covers training for two officers, said Sheriff Larry Leitha at Tuesday’s meeting of the court.
