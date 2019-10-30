Following revelations that a mining company wants state approval to operate a rock crusher 24 hours a day, seven days a week east of Kerrville, a county commissioner is offering to host a town hall meeting on the matter.
County Commissioner Tom Moser has offered to host the meeting to give the public a chance to hear more about company Martin Marietta’s plans for its gravel mining operations.
The company, which operates at least two gravel operations along the Guadalupe River east of Kerrville, wants to renew and amend its air quality permit, issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, to allow the operation of a portable rock crusher that would be allowed to operate 24/7 at 5529 Texas Highway 27.
The company already operates at least three rock crushers, Moser indicated.
“I asked Martin Marietta if they’ve had any complaints about noise or air standards from existing operations, and they said no, there has not been,” Moser said Monday. “I’ve never noticed noise from the rock crushers going by there.”
Moser said he’s waiting from his constituents in East Kerr County to let him know whether they want a town hall meeting on the matter.
The town hall would include representatives from Martin Marietta and possibly TCEQ.
“My objective is to have a balance between recognizing personal property rights — which is what Martin Marietta has as long as they adhere to all the standards of TCEQ and the environment — and also at the same time to recognize all the concerns the public has,” Moser said.
Moser said Martin Marietta has been “an extremely good neighbor” in trying to accommodate the desires of the public.
“We asked Martin Marietta to put up a berm along Highway 27 and landscaping, which they did,” Moser said.
The company also made pavement improvements on its property to reduce the debris that trucks might inadvertently pick up and leave along public roads. The company also paid TxDOT to put in a turning and acceleration lane near its property. Moser also pointed out some of the company’s contributions over the years, such as donating many pounds of sand, valued at $18,000, to county parks, as well as hosting a barbecue for its many employees who volunteer at the annual Guadalupe River Watershed cleanup.
The TCEQ will be considering Martin Marietta’s permit request in the coming months.
The Kerrville Daily Times will publish notice of a town hall meeting if it is scheduled.
(1) comment
Mr. Moser, while on the subject of surface mining in Kerr County and associated pollution and destruction of landscape, please do not omit the illegal mining of gravel deposits on every crossing between Kerrville and center Point and the renegade mines south of town which receive ag tax exemptions. I know these are topics tend to be off limits due to the influential folks that benefit from same, but please consider granting an exception this time.
