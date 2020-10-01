A 50-year-old Kerrville man has received probation after he admitted to violating sex offender registration requirements.
Jesus Alvarado, required to register as a sex offender due to having touched a child in a sexual manner 11 years ago in Bexar County, was sentenced to five years probation on Oct. 1 by 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III. Alvarado is required to register as a sex offender for 10 years after his conviction, which was on Nov. 19, 2010, according to court records.
