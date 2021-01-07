From left, Jam Broadcasting host Mark Keller, Tivy Athletics Booster Club President Mike Dya; Elena Ramirez, general manager of the Sidney Baker McDonald's; and Kevin Mazzu, co-owner of several regional restaurants.
With the help of its customers, McDonald’s in Kerrville raised $2,243 for athletics programs at Tivy High School.
Tivy Athletic Booster Club president Mike Dyal accepted a check in that amount from Kevin Mazzu, restaurant owner, during a recent broadcast of “Chalk Talk Live,” whichhad been airing Wednesday morningsfrom the McDonald’s on Sidney Baker Street to help promote the fundraising effort. The money was raised over a 12-week period through sales at the restaurant: McDonald’s allocated $1 to the booster club for every sale of the Coach's Special — a quarter-pounder with cheese, medium fries and medium drink — as well as $1 for every car drive-thru sale from noon to 1 p.m.
