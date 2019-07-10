A 35-year-old homeless man was in the county jail Wednesday on accusations of aggravated assault.
About 8:12 a.m. that day, Kerrville police responded to the 800 block of Water Street for a welfare check on a subject believed to be sleeping on the ground.
Upon arrival, a known homeless man was found severely injured, and it was determined he was the victim of an aggravated assault, according to a police press release. The injured man was taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center and then flown by helicopter to University Hospital in San Antonio. Police didn’t immediately disclose the nature of his injuries.
At about 12:25 p.m., police found Alexander Scott Haley, also homeless, in Louise Hays Park and arrested him on suspicion of aggravated assault.
If convicted, Haley could face as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Jail records show Haley was arrested in March 2013 on a public intoxication charge and in July the same year on three warrants for misdemeanor charges: family violence assault, public intoxication and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Haley was given a court-appointed attorney at a cost of about $1,130, convicted later that year and sentenced to 100 days in the county jail. Because he’d already been in jail awaiting trial for about that long, it appears he only spent five more days in jail. He was ordered to pay about $1,700 in fines, court costs and attorney’s fees, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether he has paid the fines since being released.
The most recent case still is under investigation, and police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Kerrville Police Department Investigator James Machetta at 830-258-1314.
