Kerr County Offices closed for Thanksgiving

All Kerr County offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26, in observance of Thanksgiving. All offices in the Kerr County courthouse at 700 Main St. in Kerrville, as well as the West Kerr Annex, 3350 Junction Highway in Ingram, will be closed both days and will reopen for business on Monday, Nov. 29.

 

 File Photo

 

