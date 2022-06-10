Zysko passes baton to Vasquez at free clinic

Ken Zysko, executive director/administrator of the Raphael Community Free Clinic for the past six years, has stepped aside to make way for Albert Vasquez as the new director, which was effective June 6.
Zysko, a former member of the board of directors, accepted the clinic’s leadership at the request of Sister Marge Novak, one of the clinic’s founders, upon her retirement. The Raphael Community Free Clinic was the vision of Novak and Sister Mary Ann Giardina, two Catholic nuns who wanted to create a medical mission to serve the needs of the working poor and needy who could not afford medical care or insurance.
