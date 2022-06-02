Peterson Health has been named one of the nation's best places to work by Modern Healthcare for the second year in a row.
"Our already high sense of pride for Peterson Health certainly doubled," said Peterson Health CEO Cory Edmondson in a press release. "We've been celebrating this elite award all year long, and it has put Peterson Health on the map and elevated our recruiting efforts across the state and nation. So, you can only imagine how proud and excited we are to get this national designation two years in a row."
