District board of trustees will consider approving the addition of 23 new courses to the Tivy High School course catalog tonight at their regular meeting.
At the last meeting on Dec. 16, KISD Superintendent Mark Foust asked the board to approve the courses, designed as part of the Texas state Career and Technical Education Programs, which offer a sequence of courses that provides students with coherent and rigorous content that is aligned with challenging academic standards and relevant technical knowledge and skills needed to prepare for further education and careers in current or emerging professions.
The most popular courses are expected to be offered in robotics, cybersecurity and aviation.
The new classes will be phased in over the next couple of years with some financial impact to cover textbooks and teacher training that will be covered by the existing Instructional Materials Fund and Curriculum and Instruction Fund.
The board will also consider the proposed 2020-21 school calendar and an amendment to the KISD budget.
The public is encouraged to attend and support the Tivy High School volleyball and football teams that will both be recognized for their achievements this year.
The meeting is 6 p.m. at the KISD Administration Building, 1009 Barnett St.
