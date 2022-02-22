A fire tore through a home near Francisco Lemos Street south of the Guadalupe River on Tuesday afternoon, which caused some traffic delays on the Francisco Lemos bridge and in the area.
The home, off Texas Circle, was unoccupied at the time of the fire. This is a developing store and more information will be released when available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.