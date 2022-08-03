Left, E.A. Hoppe, Ashlea Boyle, Rylie Foster, Allison Bueche, Sergio Marquez-Lopez, Stephen Fine, Brenda Hughes, Kim Meismer, Judy Eychner, Justin LaQuey, George Eychner, Kim Clarkson, Charlie McIlvain, Danielle Brigati and Julie Davis attend a ribbon cutting on July 28 at Tranquility Island for the “Light the Island” project.
The city of Kerrville has finished its project to install electrical infrastructure on Tranquility Island for Christmas lights and other activities.
The Kerrville City Council held a ribbon cutting July 28 for the “Light the Island” to celebrate the project’s completion. Members of city staff and the Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corp. were also present.
