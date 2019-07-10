I hope everyone had a wonderful and safe Independence Day. Within all of the fun festivities, I hope we all stopped to think about what our personal independence means to us. The Merriam-Webster Dictionary describes it as “the quality or state of being independent.” That makes sense, but even better are some of the synonyms: self-dependence, self-reliance, self-sufficiency and self-support.
Here at the Dietert Center, we help community members with all of those definitions.
Whether it be yoga or one of the many other fitness classes, cards, dominos, musical instrument jam sessions, dance, art, travel, Take 5 Club, sharing a table with friends at lunch or volunteering in so many ways, the Dietert Center helps participants of all ages remain independent. And for those who are not able to come to the center, our wonderful volunteers make sure they have a nice visit and a hot meal, a reassurance call every morning and medical equipment should they need it.
This place is magical every single day, and we are here to help everyone stay independent in mind, body and spirit.
This past weekend I joined the 60s Club, and that isn’t a dance band. Honestly, the big 6-0 is a little harder on me than some of my other birthdays. My precious mom passed away when she was in her early 60s, so it sure makes me think a lot about her, remember the wonderful times we had and be sad about what she missed out on.
Sure makes me want to get myself in shape, mentally and physically, for the next fun part of life with my husband, children and grandsons.
I am so happy to be here at the Dietert Center and have before my very eyes, every day, examples of those living life to their fullest, whatever their age or physical condition. I challenge all my other 60s friends to come see what the Dietert Center has to offer. You won’t be disappointed. Let’s start a new fad, the “Fabulous 60s Club.”
TAKE A CLASS
Our Train Your Brain class will be from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Monday. It is an educational and fun event to help you strengthen your brain power. Peggy Pilkenton and Amanda Gehring will share practical day-to-day tools for keeping your brain engaged and heathy.
Register soon to reserve your spot.
Club Ed classes to mark your calendars for include Basic Life Support for Beginners on July 17 and Adult & Infant CPR/AED on July 19, Elder Law & Medicaid for Long-term Care with attorney Lyle Wood on July 11th and Medicare: What It’s All About with Stephen Bradley on July 15. Get your dancing shoes or boots on for Country Line Dancing or the Texas Two-Step beginning on July 24. Get your thinking caps on for Introduction to Microsoft Word 2013 on July 22, and be sure to check out our Online Learning class options too.
We only have a couple of spots left on the Nashville trip, so let’s fill the bus. Join us to see the sights and sounds of Music City USA on Aug. 11-17.
Remember that our 50th Anniversary event is on July 27. Please join in to help us celebrate this momentous occasion. We want to continue providing much-needed resources to the seniors and community members of all ages, so this event not only raises funds to help us with those programs, but it also celebrates our 50 years of taking care of our community.
My dream is to fill 50 tables, so please help me make it happen. The band Rotel and the Hot Tomatoes will put on a great show, so you don’t want to miss out.
DINE WITH US
The pastry case is full of great things this week, including gluten-free almond shortbread cookies, almond snack bar and apple snack cake. Filling up the rest of the cooler are fresh banana nut bread, Parmesan bread sticks, sausage klobasnek, Key lime pie, cream chess pie and peach cobbler. Stop by for a special item or place your order for your own special items to take home. Check in at the front desk for order forms.
Area residents also are reminded that we serve lunch every weekday in our dining room.
We are serving beef tips with noodles today, crab cakes on Thursday, meatloaf with brown gravy on Friday, healthy baked fish on Monday, Hawaiian chicken on Tuesday and barbecue pork ribs on Wednesday. Come join us.
Brenda Thompson is the executive director of the Dietert Center.
