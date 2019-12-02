A 49-year-old Center Point man was jailed Thursday on suspicion of possessing a drug in penalty group 1.
County records indicate Russ McCulloch was arrested by a Kerr County Sheriff’s Deputy and has been accused of possessing from 4-200 grams of the drug, which by state law punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. McCulloch was released the same day on $16,000 in bonds.
