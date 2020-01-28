After months of discussion, the Kerrville City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to approve an agreement and a zoning change for a 510-home development along Texas 16 and south of Riverhill Boulevard.
"We're here to act in the interest that we see is in the best for all of our citizens," said council member Kim Clarkson. "I'm representing all of the people who are going to benefit because this is going to be available for them. These people aren't in the room right now — they're raising their families, they're working."
The project will sit on more than 200 acres and consist of mid-income homes, something that recent studies and market analysis have said the community needs. The Vintage Heights property is owned and will be developed by Chuck Cammack, but national builder D.R. Horton will do the construction.
"I think it's just a win for Kerrville," Cammack said. "When we presented the first plan, there were some concerns, mainly from our neighbors. We've worked really hard to address those. Now that those are addressed, really there's no valid reason not to support this. The council and the staff have worked well to have a solution."
The deal points between the city include a 45% tax rebate of no more than $5 million for 20 years on houses at or under $227,000 and a rezoning of the property to allow for more open space.
Cammack is responsible for ensuring there is no public access through Riverhill Boulevard, building an 8-foot wooden fence to buffer the neighborhood and Riverhill, leaving 40% of the property as open space and making sure houses will only be a single story on lots within 100 feet of the Riverhill property line.
Vintage Heights has received much criticism from the community, especially from those living in the Riverhill neighborhood, who are concerned about traffic, property value and spending city money on the project.
"Our city council and mayor were elected to bring Kerrville responsibly into the 21st century," said resident Susan Deininger. "... We the taxpayers still wait to see any return on our investments."
Others in the community said they felt the council was taking time to listen to concerns, such as Kerrville resident Glenn Andrew, who supported the project.
"Decisions like this ... are not easy," Andrew said. "The elected can make those decisions and we placed our trust in you to make those decisions. The requirements, the needs, the push and pulls from different people come from all different directions."
According to information from the city, the Kerrville population grew by about 1,690 people in the last 10 years, but households grew by 801. A 2015 estimate showed about 66% of workers in Kerrville don't live in the city.
Cammack added that the builder D.R. Horton actually was the one to initiate working with Cammack. D.R. Horton had identified Kerrville as a place wanting mid-income housing before the housing study came out.
"Now the hard part begins — we have to build it," Cammack said. "... I think this development will stimulate growth that may not otherwise have come."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.