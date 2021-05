An encounter with Admiral Nimitz

As told by Dennis Hart, commander, VFW Post 9903, Church Point, Louisiana

“As a welder, he (Joseph Richard) got to work on special things. He was working on a project in Admiral Nimitz's cabin. Before he got through with it, he heard Nimitz went ashore. He sits down at the admiral’s desk, puts his feet up on it and picks up the admiral’s hat and puts it on. He was the cock of the walk.

“Nimitz had been piped back aboard, and he walked in on him. Nimitz looked at him and said, ‘That looks good on you, son. Keep it up and you might get your own one day.’

“He saw him out on the deck a little while later on another day, and he (Nimitz) salutes him (Richard). He’s one of the few sailors that ever got saluted by an admiral.”