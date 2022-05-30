A business was defrauded of more than $5,000, according to the Kerrville Police Department.
An officer responded to a business in the 700 block of Earl Garrett Street on May 19 and was told by a complainant, a payroll manager, that a local bank reported two suspicious checks were cashed from an account related to the business. The checks were found to be fraudulent, according to KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb.
