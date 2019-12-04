The Kerr County Commissioners Court cleared the way Monday to award naming rights to the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
The court unanimously approved the initiative and at least one company has expressed interest in acquiring naming rights to the busy center, which hosts numerous livestock shows, the Kerr County Fair and a host of other events.
“We are looking at multi-year contracts for naming rights for the exhibit hall, the show barn, the indoor arena, the outdoor arena and two classrooms,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris in a press release.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz, in the press release, said the county already has been approached by a local company “and the commissioners’ court wants to make sure all businesses have the opportunity to submit proposals if they wish to do so.”
There are a limited number of spaces for advertising at the center, and advertisers who miss this chance might have to wait several years before the opportunity arises again, states the release.
There are no set prices for the naming rights, but commissioners will entertain offers. The move is similar to other initiatives around the country where public entities sell the naming rights to public buildings — usually events centers, arenas or stadiums. The funds often help public entities to offset some of the operating costs of the venues.
“The terms of the contracts with advertisers are negotiable,” Harris said in the release.
Those interested in advertising at the event center can contact Jake Williamson at 830-896-9044. Potential advertisers may contact Letz at 830-792-2216 or jletz@co.kerr.tx.us; or Harris at 830-792-2218 or dharris@co.kerr.tx.us.
According to the release, the county will accept commercial or public service advertising, but the policy prohibits any advertising that is: false, misleading or deceptive; clearly defamatory or likely to hold up to scorn or ridicule a person or groups of people; obscene or pornographic; in advocacy of imminent lawlessness or violent action; that promotes alcohol or tobacco products or their use; religious in nature; politically oriented; infringes on intellectual property (including piracy or infringement of copyright, trademark, service mark, title or slogan); or an unauthorized endorsement.
