A man described by many in the legal community as a brilliant jurist and compassionate judge is entering retirement.
Keith Williams, who spent 33 years as a trial lawyer and the last 11 and a half years as a district judge, says he’s looking forward to doing a lot of fly fishing and hunting with his grandkids, as well as wood working, building a deck, fence-building and other home projects on his property in east Kerr County.
“It’s been a wonderful journey, a very challenging and interesting job, and I’m leaving with mixed emotions, because I enjoy the work, but I just think the timing is right,” Williams said.
Williams could have stayed on until Dec. 31, but he said it was agreed months ago that his successor, Albert D. Pattillo, should take office on May 1 if the latter faced no opposition in the recent election. Williams also could have entered private practice with his son, an attorney who maintains offices in Fredericksburg and Kerrville. However, devotion to family is no less a passion for Williams than law and justice.
“I’m prone to get back into full-time practice, and I wanted to use this time and years ahead, and spend time with the family,” Williams said.
Williams has five grandkids, a son, a daughter, and he’s been married to his wife, Debbie Williams, for 45 years.
“She gives me balance, and she is a huge blessing,” Williams said of his wife. “She has encouraged and supported me the entire 45 years … the common bond of our faith has been huge for both of us, but in particular as a judge, it’s been wonderful knowing she’s prayed for me. We both pray for God’s wisdom and discernment in making proper and just decisions, and she’s always been a wonderful prayer partner and prayer support for what I’ve done as a lawyer and as a judge.”
In his decades of legal practice, Williams has seen first-hand how important it is to be close to loved ones.
“First and foremost in my book, family and faith are everything, and I have seen in the criminal and civil docket that as a family goes, so goes society, and our families are hurting right now,” Williams said. “The more that we can focus on the roots of a family and parenting skills, and keeping families together, the better that can be for our society in every respect.”
More than one local legal professional remarked on Williams’s way of wielding the gavel in a compassionate as well as fair manner. Although Williams is clearly not averse to sentencing people to prison, it’s customary even then for him to advise defendants to consider therapeutic, spiritual and vocational assistance while incarcerated, as this reporter has seen. Going this extra mile to show compassion and give personal attention to convicted felons isn’t necessarily something anyone would do; as by the time defendants are at the point of being sentenced to years in prison, all too often they’ve been in the same judge’s court before, having demonstrated a history of violating probation and continuing to commit crimes over the course of years.
“He always tried to encourage criminal defendants to learn from their mistakes and be good citizens,” said local attorney Richard Ellison.
Williams also has ministered to prison inmates in a private capacity.
“I am a people person, and I know that we all have flaws, and I know that I sure have plenty, but I know that we all have huge value to each other and to the Lord,” Williams said. “I have found that even some of the seemingly most hard-hearted criminals — as I have gotten to talk extensively with some of them — so many times it comes back to the roots of not having a father figure, not having a mother in their life. They want to be respected and want to be valued, but have found in their own family, so many times that was not present and it was difficult to overcome.”
A MULTI-FACETED CAREER
But his service as judge involved a lot more than felony cases. In rural counties like Kerr, a district judge carries a heavy workload. Unlike more populated counties with the resources to have multiple, specialty courts, district judges in smaller counties handle it all: family law cases, divorce cases, and highly complex civil litigation involving important issues and large sums of money in dispute. And they have no law clerks, so these judges have to read everything themselves.
But Williams, who handles cases for Kerr and Gillespie counties, has been more than up to the task, according to several in the legal community. More than one attorney remarked on how Williams has worked long hours, including evenings and weekends, to make sure his rulings are backed up with maximum due diligence. He used to handle cases in Kerr, Gillespie, Kendall and Bandera before districts were reorganized, but the local district judges still have very busy dockets.
“I’m going to miss having Judge Williams on the bench,” Ellison said. “He has been everything you want in a judge — fair, hard-working, dignified and courteous to everyone in the courtroom.”
Ellison said he has tried more civil and criminal cases before Williams than any other judge in his career.
“He was always in charge of his docket and got things done,’’ said local attorney Ralph Behrens. “I found him to require all attorneys to be prepared and he treated all of us with respect. He was and still is a fair and compassionate judge.”
A PEOPLE PERSON
Ellison, as well as other local legal professionals, remarked on Williams’s personable style and clear interest in getting to know people.
“He is incredibly thoughtful and makes it a point to make it to funerals and important functions such as retirement gatherings,” said 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke of Williams. “He will frequently call people he works with, such as bailiffs or attorneys, if they are ill or having other issues in their lives to talk and pray with them and just let them know he is thinking of them in their time of need.”
Wilke said she’s spent half her career working with Williams, who in turn also remarked that she’s been in the 216th DA’s office during his entire tenure as judge. He complimented all the staff at the prosecutor’s office.
“I just want to thank them for the very positive and professional way they have conducted their business, and making sure the criminal docket has been handled appropriately and professionally with a just result in mind,” Williams said.
Williams also thanked all the other staff who make it possible for the district courts to function, such as the district clerks who have served over the years — Linda Eucker Robbin Burlew and Dawn Lantz — and court coordinator Christine McEntyre.
“I have enjoyed the privilege of working with Judge Williams for the past five years and have found him to be an extremely hard-working Judge who genuinely cares about all the cases, issues and the individual people who have come before him in court and outside the courtroom,” McEntyre said.
Williams also complimented 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr., who also handles cases in Kerr, in addition to Bandera County. Williams said Emerson is “an excellent judge” with whom he has a “very good working relationship.”
“We cover for each other and we have our own separate dockets, but it helps very much to have such a good working relationship with another judge, and I’ve really enjoyed my work with him,” Williams said.
Emerson, in turn, said it’s been an honor to serve with Williams.
“He is a very competent, caring judge with an incredible work ethic who always tries to make good and just rulings founded in the law,” Emerson said. “He has diligently engaged in a lifetime of legal practice as a litigator and jurist and he will be sorely missed.”
A FORK IN THE ROAD
About 12 years ago, Williams and Rob Kelly discussed whether either should run for 216th district judge. At that time, both were attorneys; Kelly, now county judge, had not yet run for public office. But Kelly had just lost his wife and wasn’t in a position to run for the 216th post, he said. So Williams opted to enter the race, but he also was there for his friend.
“He was there for me personally and professionally when my wife died,” Kelly said. “When I was asked to run for this job, I turned my law practice over to his son, Taylor, who lives in Fredericksburg.”
Kelly and Williams had worked in the same law firm in San Antonio in the 1970s, raised their families together and served on the Kerrville Independent School District Board at the same time —they helped pass a bond that built two campuses. They’ve been close friends for more than 40 years, Kelly said.
“He’s a good man and I’m proud to say he is one of the finest lawyers and human beings I know,” Kelly said. “He’s a true ‘stand up’ guy that you can take his word to the bank. Our community has been richly blessed by his tireless service to the people.”
MORE SERVICE AHEAD
Devoted as Williams is to family, law and justice are still his passions, so he has made himself available to serve occasionally as a visiting judge and as a mediator.
“Whether it’s in law practice or as a judge, we’ve dealt with people in conflict all these years, and it’s been very nice as a judge to help bring some of that conflict to resolution,” Williams said. “And as a mediator, it is very fulfilling to bring parties at odds to an amicable resolution and settlement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.